The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield

2023-10-28 | 11:53
The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield

The Israeli army issued a warning on Saturday to civilians in Gaza City, stating that their area has now become a "battlefield" as it intensifies its aerial campaign against Hamas militants in the Palestinian territories.

Leaflets dropped by Israeli military aircraft read, "To the residents of the Gaza Strip, northern Gaza, and the Gaza Governorate, your area has now become a battlefield. The shelters in northern Gaza and the Gaza Governorate are not safe."

The leaflets urged residents to evacuate the area immediately.

