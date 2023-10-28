Israeli Prime Minister vows to explore "all options" to secure hostages' release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel will explore "all options" to ensure the release of more than 220 hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza since October 7.



Amid growing public anger and increasing uncertainty surrounding the hostages' fate, as Israel intensifies its war with Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu agreed to meet with representatives of the hostages' families to discuss the government's plan to address the crisis.



While Netanyahu did not commit to a prisoner exchange deal, he assured the families' representatives that he would "exhaust all options to return them (the hostages) to their homeland."