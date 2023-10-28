News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
Middle East News
2023-10-28 | 14:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is engaged in a humanitarian war against barbarism.
He indicated that their allies in Arab and global nations understand that if Israel does not emerge victorious, they could face a similar situation in the future.
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Israeli
Fight
Humanitarian
War
Barbarism
Next
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: hostages held by Hamas are considered guests until a ceasefire is reached
Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza,
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Netanyahu assures Israeli forces on Gaza border that war is continuing
0
Middle East News
11:53
The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield
Middle East News
11:53
The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield
0
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:50
UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted
Middle East News
04:50
UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted
0
Middle East News
04:17
Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia
Middle East News
04:17
Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia
0
Middle East News
03:49
Israel's plan to stop ground invasion aligns with US Defense proposal, reports The New York Times
Middle East News
03:49
Israel's plan to stop ground invasion aligns with US Defense proposal, reports The New York Times
0
Middle East News
01:45
Internet connectivity gradually returns in Gaza
Middle East News
01:45
Internet connectivity gradually returns in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25
Beneath the Surface: The Strategic Role of Gaza's Tunnels in Resistance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-25
Beneath the Surface: The Strategic Role of Gaza's Tunnels in Resistance
0
World News
2023-10-24
Kremlin says there is no progress made to release Russians held by Hamas
World News
2023-10-24
Kremlin says there is no progress made to release Russians held by Hamas
0
Middle East News
06:58
Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release
Middle East News
06:58
Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:16
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
01:25
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
Press Highlights
01:25
Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
4
Middle East News
14:26
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
Middle East News
14:26
Netanyahu: We are fighting a humanitarian war against barbarism
5
Middle East News
12:28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
12:28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Lingering threat: Unexploded cluster bombs haunt southern Lebanon
7
Middle East News
08:25
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
Middle East News
08:25
Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:51
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
News Bulletin Reports
10:51
Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More