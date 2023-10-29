Internet connectivity gradually returns in Gaza

The "NetBlocks" network monitoring organization stated that internet service has begun to gradually return to the Gaza Strip on Sunday after being disrupted on Friday during intense Israeli bombardment.



NetBlocks announced on the X platform that "Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the Gaza Strip."



One of the collaborators with the Agence France-Presse in Gaza City confirmed that he was able to access the internet and mobile phone networks and was able to contact other people.



In addition, "Paltel," the main telecommunications group operating in the Gaza Strip, and its subsidiary company "Jawwal," announced on Facebook "We are pleased to announce that telecommunication services (landline, mobile, and internet) in Gaza Strip, disrupted on Friday, October 27, 2023, due to the ongoing aggression, are gradually being restored."



The disruption of communication has prevented millions of residents from contacting their relatives outside or inside the besieged Gaza Strip.



International organizations, including the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and UN agencies, have previously indicated that they lost contact with their teams in Gaza.



AFP