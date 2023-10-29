UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted

Middle East News
2023-10-29 | 04:50
High views
UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted
UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned Sunday of the spread of chaos in the Gaza Strip following the looting of its food aid warehouses and distribution centers. 

The United Nations agency announced in a statement that “thousands of people broke into multiple UNRWA warehouses and distribution centers in central and southern Gaza.”  

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,” UNRWA added. 

AFP 

Middle East News

UNRWA

Gaza Strip

Aid

Palestinians

Civil Order

Siege

