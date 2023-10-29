Israeli army increases troop numbers in Gaza

The Israeli army has increased the number of its forces fighting inside the Gaza Strip, as announced by the military spokesperson on Sunday, amid Israel's escalating war with the Hamas movement.



Brigadier General Daniel Hagari stated, "During the night (Saturday to Sunday), we have increased the entry of (Israeli army) forces into Gaza, joining the forces already fighting there," adding, "We are gradually intensifying ground operations and the deployment of our forces in the Gaza Strip."



AFP