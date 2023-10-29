Here are the latest developments on the negotiations regarding hostages from both Hamas and Israel

Amal Shehadeh explained that the negotiations, which started over a week ago concerning the hostages from both Hamas and Israel, are ongoing, focusing on modifying or crystallizing the recent proposal presented by Hamas.



The proposal suggests the release of prisoners holding foreign and Israeli passports in exchange for the release of women and children detained in Israeli prisons.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Shehadeh noted that the total number of prisoners today is around 10,000.



She pointed out that these negotiations were hindered after the intense bombardment and the attack carried out by Israel on Gaza.



She mentioned that today, the Israeli public is the one setting the tone and dominates the Israeli agenda.