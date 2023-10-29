Ministry of Health in Gaza warns of accelerating spread of epidemics among displaced individuals

2023-10-29 | 07:00
Ministry of Health in Gaza warns of accelerating spread of epidemics among displaced individuals
Ministry of Health in Gaza warns of accelerating spread of epidemics among displaced individuals

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned of an accelerating spread of epidemics among the displaced due to water scarcity and lack of personal hygiene.
 

Middle East News

Health Ministry

Gaza

Epidemics

Displaced

Water

Scarcity

Hygiene

Iran's Raisi accuses Israel of crossing 'red lines'
Here are the latest developments on the negotiations regarding hostages from both Hamas and Israel
