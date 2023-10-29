Iran’s Raisi accuses Israel of crossing 'red lines'

The Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, considered that Israel has crossed "red lines" by intensifying its attacks on the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, a move that may prompt other parties to take action.



In a post on the X platform, the Iranian President warned that “the crimes of the Israeli regime have crossed red lines, which may compel everyone to take action.”



He stated: “Washington has asked us not to do anything, but it continues to provide extensive support to Israel.”