Saudi FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart regarding Gaza

2023-10-29 | 10:14
Saudi FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart regarding Gaza
Saudi FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart regarding Gaza

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. 

They discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings and emphasized the importance of the international community playing its role in achieving a ceasefire and protecting civilians, given the escalation of military operations.
 

