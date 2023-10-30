UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday

2023-10-30 | 03:40
UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday
UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday

Thirty three trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, as reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UN office stated that this is the largest convoy to enter the besieged Palestinian territory since the limited resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries on October 21st.
 

Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip
Pope calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostages’ release
