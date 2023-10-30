Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army announced on Monday that its forces killed "dozens" of fighters during clashes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night.



In a statement, they clarified, "During clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the army forces killed dozens of terrorists who had taken refuge in buildings and tunnels and attempted to attack our forces."



The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, spoke on Sunday evening about "intense clashes" in the northwestern part of the Gaza Strip.



The Israeli army stated that one of its aircraft targeted a building "where about 20 Hamas terrorists were located," while another struck "a site for launching anti-tank missiles" in the area of Al-Azhar University in Gaza City.



The army added that it struck "more than 600 terrorist targets, including weapon depots, dozens of sites for launching anti-tank missiles, as well as hideouts" for Hamas.



Since October 7th, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack inside Israeli territories, resulting in more than 8,000 casualties, mostly civilians, due to the extensive Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas government.



More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas attack, most of whom were civilians who died on the first day of the assault, during which Hamas held 239 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.



