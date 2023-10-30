News
Israeli tanks on outskirts of Gaza block main road between northern and southern parts: AFP
Middle East News
2023-10-30 | 04:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli tanks on outskirts of Gaza block main road between northern and southern parts: AFP
Israeli tanks on the outskirts of Gaza City are blocking the main road between the northern and southern parts, AFP reports citing witnesses.
Middle East News
Israel
Tanks
Gaza
Main Road
Witnesses
