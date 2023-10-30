Preventing aid getting to Gaza could be 'a crime': ICC prosecutor

Middle East News
2023-10-30 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Preventing aid getting to Gaza could be &#39;a crime&#39;: ICC prosecutor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Preventing aid getting to Gaza could be 'a crime': ICC prosecutor

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced in Cairo that "preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid" to the Gaza Strip could constitute a "crime," after his visit to the Rafah border crossing connecting Egypt with Gaza, where international aid for Palestinian civilians is piling up.
 

Middle East News

ICC

Gaza

Aid

LBCI Next
Israeli army confirms hitting 'more than 600' targets in Gaza Strip in past 24 hours
Israeli tanks on outskirts of Gaza block main road between northern and southern parts: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-29

UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Starlink will support connectivity to recognized aid groups in Gaza: Elon Musk

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

UNRWA: Gaza is in urgent need of ‘continuous’ aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Sirens sound in Jerusalem

LBCI
World News
08:32

World Bank: Hamas-Israel war could lead to rising oil prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:42

Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza Strip reaches 8,306

LBCI
World News
07:25

Berlin calls on Israel to 'protect' Palestinians in West Bank from 'extremist settlers'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-29

'Beirut,' a Palestinian child succumbs in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-11

Al-Nassr aims for first title in Arab Championship led by Ronaldo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Netanyahu's missteps amid Israel's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:57

Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
15:40

Israeli Foreign Ministry: We expect Moscow to protect Israelis, take strict measures against those who threaten them

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

LBCI sources confirm discovery of un-launched rocket platform in Hasbaya

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Abu Imad al-Rifai: Israel seeks to displace Palestinians to Lebanon, and the resistance protects it from this

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:52

Israeli air raid on the outskirts of Blida town

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More