Israeli army confirms hitting 'more than 600' targets in Gaza Strip in past 24 hours

Middle East News
2023-10-30 | 04:49
Israeli army confirms hitting 'more than 600' targets in Gaza Strip in past 24 hours
Israeli army confirms hitting 'more than 600' targets in Gaza Strip in past 24 hours

The Israeli army announced on Monday that it struck "more than 600" targets in the Gaza Strip "in the last twenty-four hours." 

On Sunday, the army had announced hitting 450 targets as fighting continues between the Israeli forces that entered the Gaza Strip and the fighters of Hamas and other factions. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Targets

Gaza Strip

Hamas

Berlin calls on Israel to 'protect' Palestinians in West Bank from 'extremist settlers'
Preventing aid getting to Gaza could be 'a crime': ICC prosecutor
