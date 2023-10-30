Sirens sound in Jerusalem

On Monday, sirens blared in Jerusalem, accompanied by several explosions heard throughout the city, according to reports from AFP correspondents. This event occurred in conjunction with the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.



The sirens were heard at around 2:29 PM local time (12:29 PM GMT), followed by at least five explosions. The war, which began on October 7 and has now entered its twenty-fourth day, continues to escalate.





AFP