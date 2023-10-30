News
Sirens sound in Jerusalem
Middle East News
2023-10-30 | 08:49
Sirens sound in Jerusalem
On Monday, sirens blared in Jerusalem, accompanied by several explosions heard throughout the city, according to reports from AFP correspondents. This event occurred in conjunction with the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.
The sirens were heard at around 2:29 PM local time (12:29 PM GMT), followed by at least five explosions. The war, which began on October 7 and has now entered its twenty-fourth day, continues to escalate.
AFP
Middle East News
Sirens
Sound
Jerusalem
Palestine
War
Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-16
Middle East News
2023-10-16
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Middle East News
2023-10-11
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Middle East News
2023-10-10
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Middle East News
12:40
Middle East News
12:40
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-23
Press Highlights
2023-10-23
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Lebanon News
10:29
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-29
Press Highlights
2023-10-29
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-25
Press Highlights
2023-10-25
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
10:29
Lebanon News
10:29
Lebanon News
08:46
Lebanon News
08:46
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanon News
07:17
Press Highlights
02:57
Press Highlights
02:57
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon News
08:27
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon News
04:39
Lebanon News
04:39
