Chinese special envoy in Jordan to discuss Israel-Hamas war

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the special Chinese envoy for the Middle East held talks with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman on Monday as part of a regional tour aimed at "discussing efforts to halt the war" between Israel and Hamas.



According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Safadi discussed with Zhai Jun "efforts to halt the war in Gaza, ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the region, and compliance with international law and humanitarian law, as well as the protection of civilians."



Safadi, as per the statement, emphasized "the necessity of ending the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from this escalating war in Gaza, which, if it continues, will lead the region to the abyss."



Additionally, Safadi expressed his appreciation to China for "its stance at the United Nations in support of stopping the war and the delivery of humanitarian aid," stressing the "importance of the Security Council fulfilling its duties in applying international law, maintaining peace, and ending violence and war."



Zhai Jun initiated his Middle East tour last week, starting with visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. He also participated in the Cairo Peace Summit and met with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on the 23rd of this month that the Chinese envoy's visit to the Middle East aims to "calm" the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



Moreover, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Zhai "intends to continue his tour in the Middle East to enhance coordination with relevant parties regarding the declaration of a ceasefire, the cessation of violence, and the de-escalation of the situation."