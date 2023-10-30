Hamas broadcasts a video of three women it said are hostages

Middle East News
2023-10-30 | 09:53
High views
Hamas broadcasts a video of three women it said are hostages
Hamas broadcasts a video of three women it said are hostages

On Monday, the Islamic movement Hamas released a video in which three women claim to be hostages held since the attack they launched on Israel on October 7.

The authenticity of the video, titled "A Number of Zionist Prisoners in Gaza Send a Message to (Benjamin) Netanyahu and His Government," could not be independently verified. In the video, a woman can be seen urging Netanyahu to work on a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.


Middle East News

Hamas

Broadcast

Video

Hostages

Israeli

