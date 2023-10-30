Netanyahu considers hostage video 'a harsh psychological propaganda' by Hamas

2023-10-30 | 10:42
Netanyahu considers hostage video 'a harsh psychological propaganda' by Hamas
Netanyahu considers hostage video 'a harsh psychological propaganda' by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the video released by Hamas, showing three female hostages, as "a harsh psychological propaganda" by the Palestinian movement. 

Netanyahu stated in a message, "I address Elena Trupanov, Daniel Aloni, and Ramon Kirscht, who were abducted by Hamas, which commits war crimes... We embrace you, our hearts are with you and the other hostages," reaffirming, "We are making every effort to bring all the hostages and the missing back to their homeland." 

AFP 
 

