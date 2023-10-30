Israeli Defense Minister: What is happening in Gaza is a message to Hezbollah

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, reaffirmed "Israel's commitment to safeguarding its independence and maintaining its strategic advantage in the south."



While acknowledging that the upcoming war may not be short-term, he emphasized Israel's unwavering determination to emerge victorious in the ongoing defense of its homeland.



Gallant also stated, "We are in a state of defense on the Lebanese front, and our forces are ready to respond to any aggression from the north," emphasizing that "What is happening in Gaza is a message to Hezbollah."