Netanyahu: Hamas uses mosques to fortify military positions and endangers civilians

Middle East News
2023-10-30 | 13:45
High views



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of using mosques to bolster its military positions and deliberately placing civilians in harm's way.

He stated, "The call for a ceasefire is a call to surrender, but we will not yield, and we will win."

