News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kel ElHob Kel ElGharam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al Jazeera: Israeli attack on cancer hospital is 'first direct hit on medical facility'
Middle East News
2023-10-30 | 15:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al Jazeera: Israeli attack on cancer hospital is 'first direct hit on medical facility'
The attack on a Turkish-funded cancer treatment hospital in Tal al-Hawwa, a district in Gaza City's southwest, is the "first direct hit on a medical facility," its director said.
Middle East News
Al Jazeera
Israeli
Attack
Cancer
Hospital
Medical
Facility
Next
UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday
Pope calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostages’ release
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:32
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
Lebanon News
15:32
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
0
Middle East News
15:26
Al Jazeera: Israeli attack on cancer hospital is 'first direct hit on medical facility'
Middle East News
15:26
Al Jazeera: Israeli attack on cancer hospital is 'first direct hit on medical facility'
0
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
0
World News
14:46
Putin says that the United States is behind the deadly chaos in the Middle East
World News
14:46
Putin says that the United States is behind the deadly chaos in the Middle East
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:24
Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister: If Hezbollah chooses escalation, we are compelled to respond
Middle East News
14:24
Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister: If Hezbollah chooses escalation, we are compelled to respond
0
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory
0
Middle East News
13:45
Netanyahu: Hamas uses mosques to fortify military positions and endangers civilians
Middle East News
13:45
Netanyahu: Hamas uses mosques to fortify military positions and endangers civilians
0
Middle East News
13:39
Israeli Defense Minister: What is happening in Gaza is a message to Hezbollah
Middle East News
13:39
Israeli Defense Minister: What is happening in Gaza is a message to Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
0
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
0
Lebanon News
15:32
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
Lebanon News
15:32
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
2
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel
3
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory
4
Middle East News
12:47
The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
12:47
The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip
5
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
6
Lebanon Economy
11:40
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
Lebanon Economy
11:40
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
7
Lebanon News
07:17
Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats
Lebanon News
07:17
Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Gaza's future: Israel's three proposed scenarios
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Gaza's future: Israel's three proposed scenarios
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More