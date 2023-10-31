Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel

Middle East News
2023-10-31 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Jazeera: Yemen&#39;s Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels acknowledged launching drones towards Israel in retaliation for its war on Gaza.

Middle East News

Al Jazeera

Yemen

Houthi

Rebels

Drone

Attack

Israel

LBCI Next
The number of martyrs in Gaza reaches 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women: Health Ministry in Gaza
Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

The Israeli army Hamas deputy chief's house in his hometown in the West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

MP Gemayel: We demand a discussion of how to avoid war and not address its repercussions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

The Israeli army Hamas deputy chief's house in his hometown in the West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

The number of martyrs in Gaza reaches 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women: Health Ministry in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-25

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:40

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More