News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-31 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels acknowledged launching drones towards Israel in retaliation for its war on Gaza.
Middle East News
Al Jazeera
Yemen
Houthi
Rebels
Drone
Attack
Israel
Next
The number of martyrs in Gaza reaches 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women: Health Ministry in Gaza
Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:48
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
Middle East News
08:48
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
0
Middle East News
07:45
Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region
Middle East News
07:45
Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region
0
Middle East News
07:28
The Israeli army Hamas deputy chief's house in his hometown in the West Bank
Middle East News
07:28
The Israeli army Hamas deputy chief's house in his hometown in the West Bank
0
Lebanon News
07:18
MP Gemayel: We demand a discussion of how to avoid war and not address its repercussions
Lebanon News
07:18
MP Gemayel: We demand a discussion of how to avoid war and not address its repercussions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:48
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
Middle East News
08:48
Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip
0
Middle East News
07:45
Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region
Middle East News
07:45
Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region
0
Middle East News
07:28
The Israeli army Hamas deputy chief's house in his hometown in the West Bank
Middle East News
07:28
The Israeli army Hamas deputy chief's house in his hometown in the West Bank
0
Middle East News
06:47
The number of martyrs in Gaza reaches 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women: Health Ministry in Gaza
Middle East News
06:47
The number of martyrs in Gaza reaches 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women: Health Ministry in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
0
Middle East News
05:58
Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory
Middle East News
05:58
Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-25
Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-10-25
Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29
Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29
Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:58
Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory
Middle East News
05:58
Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory
2
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
3
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
Lebanon News
15:19
Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it
4
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory
5
Lebanon News
02:27
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Lebanon News
02:27
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
6
Middle East News
12:47
The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
12:47
The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip
7
Lebanon Economy
11:40
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
Lebanon Economy
11:40
Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South
8
Lebanon News
15:32
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
Lebanon News
15:32
Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More