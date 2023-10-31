The number of martyrs in Gaza reaches 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women: Health Ministry in Gaza

2023-10-31 | 06:47
The number of martyrs in Gaza reaches 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women: Health Ministry in Gaza
The number of martyrs in Gaza reaches 8,525, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women: Health Ministry in Gaza

On Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that the number of martyrs in Gaza has reached 8,525, among them 3,542 children and 2,187 women.

