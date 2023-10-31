Israeli forces used explosives to demolish the residence of Hamas' Deputy Chief of the Political Bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, on Tuesday. The house was located in the village of his origin in the occupied West Bank, as documented by witnesses and a video distributed by the Israeli army.



The demolition of al-Arouri's home, where he has been residing for years outside Palestinian territories, occurred in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas. This war was sparked by an unprecedented attack launched by Hamas against the Israeli state from the Gaza Strip on October 7.





AFP