Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region
Middle East News
2023-10-31 | 07:45
Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region
The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced that, for the first time since the beginning of the war, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted an aerial threat in the Red Sea region. This interception was carried out using the long-range defensive system, "Hetz" (Arrow).
He stated that "a ground-to-ground missile was launched toward Israeli territory from the Red Sea area but was effectively intercepted by the Hetz long-range missile defense system. The Air Force's monitoring systems tracked the missile's trajectory, and it was intercepted successfully at the most reasonable time and operational location."
In response to the aerial threat detected in the Red Sea region, Israeli military aircraft were placed on high alert during the early morning hours. Adraee stated that the Israeli Air Force intercepted hostile targets flying within the region. It is important to note that all threats were blocked outside Israeli territory, and no violation of Israeli sovereignty was detected.
Middle East News
Adraee
Israeli
Air
Force
Aerial
Threat
Red Sea
