Adraee: Israeli Air Force thwarts aerial threat in Red Sea region

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced that, for the first time since the beginning of the war, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted an aerial threat in the Red Sea region. This interception was carried out using the long-range defensive system, "Hetz" (Arrow).



He stated that "a ground-to-ground missile was launched toward Israeli territory from the Red Sea area but was effectively intercepted by the Hetz long-range missile defense system. The Air Force's monitoring systems tracked the missile's trajectory, and it was intercepted successfully at the most reasonable time and operational location."



In response to the aerial threat detected in the Red Sea region, Israeli military aircraft were placed on high alert during the early morning hours. Adraee stated that the Israeli Air Force intercepted hostile targets flying within the region. It is important to note that all threats were blocked outside Israeli territory, and no violation of Israeli sovereignty was detected.