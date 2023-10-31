News
Houthi rebels vow to continue missile and drone attacks on Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-31 | 09:33
Houthi rebels vow to continue missile and drone attacks on Israel
Houthi rebels in Yemen issued a threat on Tuesday to continue launching missiles and drones towards Israel until the "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops. They declared three such operations since the outbreak of the conflict between the State of Israel and Hamas on October 7.
In a statement delivered by Brigadier Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Iran-backed rebels, and broadcasted by their affiliated channel "Al-Masirah," it was stated that "the Yemeni armed forces affirm their commitment to carrying out precision strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression ceases."
He added that the drones launched on Tuesday towards the city of Eilat in southern Israel represented the "third operation" since the beginning of the war.
AFP
Middle East News
Houthi
Yemen
Rebels
Missile
Drone
Attacks
Israel
Learn More