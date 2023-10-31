Houthi rebels vow to continue missile and drone attacks on Israel

Middle East News
2023-10-31 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthi rebels vow to continue missile and drone attacks on Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthi rebels vow to continue missile and drone attacks on Israel

Houthi rebels in Yemen issued a threat on Tuesday to continue launching missiles and drones towards Israel until the "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops. They declared three such operations since the outbreak of the conflict between the State of Israel and Hamas on October 7.

In a statement delivered by Brigadier Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Iran-backed rebels, and broadcasted by their affiliated channel "Al-Masirah," it was stated that "the Yemeni armed forces affirm their commitment to carrying out precision strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression ceases." 

He added that the drones launched on Tuesday towards the city of Eilat in southern Israel represented the "third operation" since the beginning of the war.


AFP

Middle East News

Houthi

Yemen

Rebels

Missile

Drone

Attacks

Israel

LBCI Next
Iranian Foreign Minister Heads to Doha
Al Jazeera: Israeli attack on cancer hospital is 'first direct hit on medical facility'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:51

Israel's Arrow Aerial Defense System thwarts Houthi missile, drone attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-20

Israel's comments on the launching of missiles and drones from Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

The yellow star and 'never again': The meaning behind Erdan's gesture

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-26

America's Got Talent welcomes Mayyas as special guest in grand finale

LBCI
Middle East News
09:33

Houthi rebels vow to continue missile and drone attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

Israeli Defense Minister: What is happening in Gaza is a message to Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:10

Hezbollah's Role in the Gaza Conflict: Analyzing Scenarios, Constraints, and International Pressures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More