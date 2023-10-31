News
UN Secretary-General 'deeply concerned' about escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict
Middle East News
2023-10-31 | 13:02
UN Secretary-General 'deeply concerned' about escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep concern" on Tuesday over the "escalating conflict" between Israel and the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, warning of the risk of "dangerous escalation beyond Gaza."
Middle East News
UN
Guterres
Hamas
Israel
War
