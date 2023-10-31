EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

2023-10-31 | 15:22
EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank
EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

The European Union foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell, "strongly" condemned the attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
 

