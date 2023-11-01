Communication services completely cut off in Gaza as Israeli siege persists

2023-11-01 | 03:09
Communication services completely cut off in Gaza as Israeli siege persists
Communication services completely cut off in Gaza as Israeli siege persists

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications company, "PalTel," announced that all internet, telephone, and mobile communication services have been "completely severed" in the Gaza Strip, where Israel maintains a strict siege.

The company stated in a press release, "We regret to announce a complete interruption of all communication and internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to the disruption of international routes that were previously restored."

The "NetBlocks" organization, which monitors networks, confirmed that "Gaza is experiencing a new internet outage that significantly impacts PalTel," resulting in "complete communication disruption for most of Gaza's residents."



AFP
 

