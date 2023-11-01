Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike attack on Jabalia refugee camp

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in dozens of martyrs. The kingdom warned of a humanitarian catastrophe for which the Israeli occupation and the international community bear responsibility.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement reported by the official news agency WAS, declared that Riyadh "strongly condemns the inhumane targeting by Israeli occupying forces of the besieged Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip."



The statement emphasized that "the Kingdom expresses its complete condemnation and rejection of the repeated targeting by Israeli occupying forces of densely populated areas, its continued violation of international laws, and international humanitarian law."



Riyadh, in its statement, expressed regret over "the international community's failure to pressure the Israeli government to accept an immediate ceasefire."



The kingdom underscored that "the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the ongoing escalation cannot be justified in any way, and the priorities of bloodshed prevention, civilian protection, and the cessation of military operations are urgent matters that should not tolerate any delay or obstruction."



Saudi Arabia also warned that the "failure to immediately adhere" to these priorities "will undoubtedly lead to a humanitarian catastrophe for which the Israeli occupation and the international community bear responsibility."





AFP