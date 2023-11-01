Israeli Defense Minister: Israeli army soldiers killed in battles against Hamas in Gaza as achievements impose a heavy price

Middle East News
2023-11-01 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Defense Minister: Israeli army soldiers killed in battles against Hamas in Gaza as achievements impose a heavy price
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Defense Minister: Israeli army soldiers killed in battles against Hamas in Gaza as achievements impose a heavy price

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Wednesday that the loss of Israeli soldiers in the battles against Hamas in Gaza has delivered a harsh and painful blow.

Despite significant achievements in the heavy fighting in the Gaza Strip, the cost in terms of casualties remains heavy.

Middle East News

Israeli Defense

Minister

Israeli

Army

Soldiers

Killed

Battles

Hamas

Gaza

LBCI Next
Al Arabiya: Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike attack on Jabalia refugee camp
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:24

The Israeli Army announces that two of its soldiers were killed during battles in northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli Defense Minister: What is happening in Gaza is a message to Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

RSF files lawsuit before ICC over 'war crimes' against journalists in Hamas-Israel conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:24

Netanyahu pledges victory despite 'painful losses' among soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
05:07

Al-Qassam Brigades: Seven civilian hostages were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three who held foreign passports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22

Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

MP Gemayel: We demand a discussion of how to avoid war and not address its repercussions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

Al Jazeera citing Gaza’s health authority: More than 480 killed in Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells

LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Bou Habib calls for UN complaint over Israeli white phosphorus use

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More