Al Arabiya: Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge
Middle East News
2023-11-01 | 03:33
Al Arabiya: Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge
Israeli missile boats were deployed in the Red Sea on Wednesday as reinforcements, the military said in a statement, following long-range missile and drone attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthis.
Middle East News
Al Arabiya
Israel
Missile
Boats
Red Sea
Gaza
War
Lebanon News
06:13
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
RSF files lawsuit before ICC over 'war crimes' against journalists in Hamas-Israel conflict
Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel
World Cup 2034: Saudi Arabia 'ready' to host in summer or winter: AFP
Middle East News
05:52
RSF files lawsuit before ICC over 'war crimes' against journalists in Hamas-Israel conflict
Al Jazeera: Iran leader calls on Muslim nations to cease exports to Israel
Netanyahu pledges victory despite 'painful losses' among soldiers
Al-Qassam Brigades: Seven civilian hostages were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three who held foreign passports
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22
Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
MP Gemayel: We demand a discussion of how to avoid war and not address its repercussions
Al Jazeera citing Gaza’s health authority: More than 480 killed in Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
Bou Habib calls for UN complaint over Israeli white phosphorus use
The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza
Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two
