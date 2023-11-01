First group of dual-citizen Palestinians to exit Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday

2023-11-01 | 03:41
First group of dual-citizen Palestinians to exit Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday
First group of dual-citizen Palestinians to exit Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday

An official from the Egyptian authorities overseeing the Rafah Crossing announced on Wednesday that the first batch of foreign passport holders entered Egypt through the crossing.

On the Egyptian side of Rafah, the Cairo-based news channel, closely linked to the authorities, broadcast live scenes of ambulance vehicles entering the crossing, carrying 81 injured Palestinians to Egyptian hospitals, according to both Egyptian and Palestinian officials.


