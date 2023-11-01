Netanyahu pledges victory despite 'painful losses' among soldiers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to continue the war against Hamas in Gaza "until victory" despite the "painful losses" suffered by the army after 26 days of fighting.



In a televised address delivered hours after the military announced the deaths of 11 soldiers in the past 24 hours of battles in Gaza, Netanyahu stated, "We have achieved many important accomplishments, but we also have painful losses. We are fighting a tough war, and it will be a long one."





AFP