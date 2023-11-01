RSF files lawsuit before ICC over 'war crimes' against journalists in Hamas-Israel conflict

The non-governmental organization, Reporters Without Borders, announced on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court regarding the commission of "war crimes" against journalists during the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.



In a statement from the organization, it stated: "Filed with the office of the ICC prosecutor on 31 October, RSF’s complaint details the cases of nine journalists killed in the course of their work since 7 October and two others who were wounded, also in the course of their work."



The court is not obliged to consider the case.



AFP