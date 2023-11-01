News
RSF files lawsuit before ICC over 'war crimes' against journalists in Hamas-Israel conflict
Middle East News
2023-11-01 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
RSF files lawsuit before ICC over 'war crimes' against journalists in Hamas-Israel conflict
The non-governmental organization, Reporters Without Borders, announced on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court regarding the commission of "war crimes" against journalists during the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.
In a statement from the organization, it stated: "Filed with the office of the ICC prosecutor on 31 October, RSF’s complaint details the cases of nine journalists killed in the course of their work since 7 October and two others who were wounded, also in the course of their work."
The court is not obliged to consider the case.
AFP
Middle East News
Reporters Without Borders
Lawsuit
International Criminal Court
War
Crime
Journalists
Conflict
Hamas
Israel
