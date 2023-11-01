News
At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-11-01 | 07:28
At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
At least 8,796 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas.
In a brief statement, the ministry declared, "The number of martyrs in the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 8,796, including 3,648 children and 2,290 women, while the number of wounded has reached 22,219."
AFP
Middle East News
Palestinians
Killed
Israeli
Bombing
Gaza
Health
Ministry
