Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas

Middle East News
2023-11-01 | 07:38
High views
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas

On Wednesday, Turkey and Iran called for a regional conference aimed at preventing the escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, stated, "We do not want the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza to turn into a war that affects the countries of the region."  

Amir-Abdollahian urged the conference to be held "as soon as possible." 

AFP 
 

