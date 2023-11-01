Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas

On Wednesday, Turkey and Iran called for a regional conference aimed at preventing the escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas.



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, stated, "We do not want the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza to turn into a war that affects the countries of the region."



Amir-Abdollahian urged the conference to be held "as soon as possible."



AFP