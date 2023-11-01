Foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationalities started to arrive in Egypt

The first batch of foreign nationals and Palestinians with dual nationalities arrived in Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, according to an Egyptian official at the crossing.



The official told Agence France-Presse, "It is expected that more than 500 individuals with dual nationalities will arrive in Egypt," while Egyptian media outlets broadcast the first images of women and children crossing through the crossing, which is the sole land passage for Gaza not under Israeli control.



AFP