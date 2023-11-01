Iranian Foreign Minister urges Islamic countries to boycott Israeli products and cut ties

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on Islamic and Arab nations to “boycott Israeli products,” and to consider severing diplomatic ties with Israel as it engages in a deadly conflict with the Palestinian movement, Hamas.



Abdollahian stated, during his visit to Istanbul, as reported by the official news agency "IRNA," that it is the "first duty" of Islamic and Arab countries to boycott Israeli products.



He added: “There should be no hesitation in putting an end to diplomatic relations with this criminal regime.”



AFP



