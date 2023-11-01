News
Israeli army announces deployment of warships in Red Sea area
2023-11-01 | 10:25
High views
Israeli army announces deployment of warships in Red Sea area
The Israeli army has deployed military ships in the Red Sea region as part of their defensive efforts following a series of consecutive missile attacks by Houthi forces on Israel, with the latest interception taking place on Tuesday night.
The Houthi movement in Yemen had announced the launch of a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones on targets in Israel.
