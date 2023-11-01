Haniyeh Condemns Israeli 'Brutal Massacres' as a Cover for Decisive Defeat

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Islamic movement Hamas, accused Israel of committing "brutal massacres" to cover up its "decisive defeat" in the war that erupted on October 7.



In a televised speech, the head of the movement's political bureau stated, "We affirm to the Zionist enemy... that their desperate attempts to cover up their failure by committing brutal massacres against innocent civilians with all disgrace and treachery will not save them from the decisive defeat in the operation al-Aqsa Flood."



Haniyeh added that "the region, both within and beyond, will not enjoy security and stability as long as the rights of our people in freedom, independence, and return are not realized."