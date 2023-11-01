UN condemns 'atrocity' anew after airstrike on Jabalia camp in Gaza Strip

On Wednesday, the United Nations condemned the airstrikes that targeted the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties in an attack Israel claimed targeted a Hamas leader.



The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, stated in a press release, "These are just the latest atrocities inflicted on the residents of Gaza, as the fighting has entered a more horrifying phase with increasingly dire humanitarian consequences."



He added, "The world appears unable and even hesitant to take action to end this war."



AFP