Hamas affiliated Health Ministry says dozens killed and injured in Israeli shelling on Jabalia

2023-11-01 | 11:13
Hamas affiliated Health Ministry says dozens killed and injured in Israeli shelling on Jabalia
Hamas affiliated Health Ministry says dozens killed and injured in Israeli shelling on Jabalia

The Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas declared on Wednesday that dozens were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp, a day after an Israeli bombardment in the same area claimed the lives of at least fifty individuals. 

The ministry's statement highlighted "dozens of martyrs and wounded in the occupation's aerial bombardment of a residential block in the Al-Faluja area of Jabalia camp."  

Images from Agence France-Presse showed extensive damage at the site, while civil defense elements confirmed the extraction of "entire families" from the location. 

AFP 
 

