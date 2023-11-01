News
Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-01 | 11:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza
The Israeli army announced on Wednesday the death of 15 soldiers in the ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip, at a time when they expanded their ground operation.
An army spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, "15 soldiers have been killed in the military operation in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Soldiers
Battles
Gaza Strip
Ground
Operation
