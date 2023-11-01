Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-01 | 11:19
High views
Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza
Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday the death of 15 soldiers in the ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip, at a time when they expanded their ground operation. 

An army spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, "15 soldiers have been killed in the military operation in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday." 

AFP 
 

Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle Eastern tour
EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank
