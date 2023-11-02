Hamas government reports 195 deaths in Israeli shelling of Jabalia camp on Tuesday, Wednesday

On Thursday, the Hamas government announced the death of 195 people in the Israeli shelling of Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Gaza Strip.



The media office of the Hamas government issued a statement saying, "In less than 24 hours, the number of victims in the first and second Jabalia massacres has exceeded a thousand, including martyrs, wounded, and missing persons," totaling 195 killed, 777 wounded, and 120 missing.



Independent verification of this toll was not possible.



AFP