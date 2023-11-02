Hamas government reports 195 deaths in Israeli shelling of Jabalia camp on Tuesday, Wednesday

Middle East News
2023-11-02 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas government reports 195 deaths in Israeli shelling of Jabalia camp on Tuesday, Wednesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas government reports 195 deaths in Israeli shelling of Jabalia camp on Tuesday, Wednesday

On Thursday, the Hamas government announced the death of 195 people in the Israeli shelling of Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Gaza Strip. 

The media office of the Hamas government issued a statement saying, "In less than 24 hours, the number of victims in the first and second Jabalia massacres has exceeded a thousand, including martyrs, wounded, and missing persons," totaling 195 killed, 777 wounded, and 120 missing.  

Independent verification of this toll was not possible. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Hamas

Government

Israel

Shelling

Jabalia

Refugee

Camp

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time
Egypt prepares to receive 7,000 foreigners to be evacuated from Gaza via Rafah Crossing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Hamas affiliated Health Ministry says dozens killed and injured in Israeli shelling on Jabalia

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

New Israeli airstrike target Jabalia refugee camp

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the Israeli airstrike attack on Jabalia refugee camp

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

Gaza death toll reaches 9,000: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

Another group of dual-national Palestinians leaves Gaza for Egypt

LBCI
World News
06:01

Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

Adraee: We continue to target Hezbollah's military objectives

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli Defense Minister: What is happening in Gaza is a message to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Intense Fronts and Strategic Advances: A Comprehensive Overview of the Gaza War Theatre

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More