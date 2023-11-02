Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian campaign 'Sahem' for Palestinians’ relief

Middle East News
2023-11-02 | 04:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian campaign &#39;Sahem&#39; for Palestinians’ relief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian campaign 'Sahem' for Palestinians’ relief

The Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have directed the launch of a campaign through the "Sahem" platform.

“Sahem” is affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, to provide relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

According to the statement, this campaign comes within the framework of the Kingdom's historical role in standing by the Palestinian people in various crises and hardships they have faced, as Saudi humanitarian and developmental support to the Palestinian people has not ceased.

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Humanitarian

Aid

Palestinians

Gaza

King Salman

Mohammed Bin Salman

LBCI Next
Baghdad Conference, with Macron's participation, postponed due to 'regional events'
Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon's Council of Muftis calls for ceasefire in Gaza, urges humanitarian aid and border openings

LBCI
World News
2023-10-30

Athens discusses with allies the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday

LBCI
World News
2023-10-23

Putin calls for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza: Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

Gaza death toll reaches 9,000: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

Another group of dual-national Palestinians leaves Gaza for Egypt

LBCI
World News
06:01

Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

Adraee: We continue to target Hezbollah's military objectives

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli Defense Minister: What is happening in Gaza is a message to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Intense Fronts and Strategic Advances: A Comprehensive Overview of the Gaza War Theatre

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More