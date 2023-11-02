News
Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian campaign 'Sahem' for Palestinians’ relief
Middle East News
2023-11-02 | 04:33
Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian campaign 'Sahem' for Palestinians’ relief
The Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have directed the launch of a campaign through the "Sahem" platform.
“Sahem” is affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, to provide relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
According to the statement, this campaign comes within the framework of the Kingdom's historical role in standing by the Palestinian people in various crises and hardships they have faced, as Saudi humanitarian and developmental support to the Palestinian people has not ceased.
Saudi Arabia
Humanitarian
Aid
Palestinians
Gaza
King Salman
Mohammed Bin Salman
