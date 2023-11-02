Farhad Alaaldin, Iraq PM Advisor for Foreign Affairs, informed AFP that the third edition of the Baghdad Conference for economic integration and regional stability, scheduled for late November and attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, has been postponed "until further notice" due to "regional events."



Alaaldin stated that the Baghdad Conference 2023 for economic integration and regional stability has been postponed "until further notice" in light of regional events, especially those occurring in Palestine, confirming information reported in an article by the French newspaper "Le Figaro."



AFP