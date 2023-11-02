Adraee: We continue to target Hezbollah's military objectives

Middle East News
2023-11-02 | 05:33
High views
Adraee: We continue to target Hezbollah&#39;s military objectives
0min
Adraee: We continue to target Hezbollah's military objectives

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced on the X platform that they continue to target the military objectives of Hezbollah on the northern border, indicating that "cells" planning to launch anti-tank missiles, rockets, and mortars toward Israeli territories have been eliminated.

Adraee pointed out that the Israeli army targets the sites from which projectiles are launched toward the Mount Hermon and Jabal er Rouss region. 

He said, "We targeted a cell that fired a surface-to-air missile towards a drone of ours."
 

