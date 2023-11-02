News
Adraee: We continue to target Hezbollah's military objectives
Middle East News
2023-11-02 | 05:33
Adraee: We continue to target Hezbollah's military objectives
The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced on the X platform that they continue to target the military objectives of Hezbollah on the northern border, indicating that "cells" planning to launch anti-tank missiles, rockets, and mortars toward Israeli territories have been eliminated.
Adraee pointed out that the Israeli army targets the sites from which projectiles are launched toward the Mount Hermon and Jabal er Rouss region.
He said, "We targeted a cell that fired a surface-to-air missile towards a drone of ours."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Avichay Adraee
Hezbollah
Missiles
Rockets
