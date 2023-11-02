Another group of dual-national Palestinians leaves Gaza for Egypt

An official at the Rafah crossing announced on Thursday the departure of a new group of dual-national passport holders to Egypt after a previous group exited when the crossing opened on Wednesday.



Wael Abu Mohsen, the media director of the Rafah border crossing, reported the departure of two buses carrying 100 foreign passport holders out of a total of 400 individuals and 60 wounded who are expected to leave the Gaza Strip on Thursday. He also mentioned the initiation of aid trucks entering the besieged Gaza Strip.



AFP